Buddhist nuns in Colombo, Sri Lanka take part in a traditional ritual on Vesak Day. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka frees a thousand prisoners to mark Buddhist holiday
- The pardons on Vesak Day, which commemorates the Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and death, apply only to those convicted of minor offences
- The cash-strapped nation is holding official celebrations for the first time in five years, and events marking the holiday will last a week
Buddhist nuns in Colombo, Sri Lanka take part in a traditional ritual on Vesak Day. Photo: Reuters