Indonesian migrant workers break the fast together on the last Sunday before Ramadan ends, at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / May Tse
Indonesian migrant workers break the fast together on the last Sunday before Ramadan ends, at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / May Tse
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

New bill to protect Indonesia’s domestic workers leaves 2 million exposed

  • It doesn’t set minimum wage, working age, cap hours or cover those hired by a household rather than an agency, nor does it consider the tradition of ‘ngenger’
  • Almost 5 million domestic staff serve as the backbone of Southeast Asia’s largest economy, looking after richer Indonesians to pursue more lucrative careers

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:00am, 7 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesian migrant workers break the fast together on the last Sunday before Ramadan ends, at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / May Tse
Indonesian migrant workers break the fast together on the last Sunday before Ramadan ends, at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE