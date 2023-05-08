Rare earth oxides are seen during the final stage of production at Lynas’ Advanced Materials Plant in Gebeng, Malaysia. The Australian miner now has until January to make sure its Malaysian refinery meets environmental requirements. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia gives Australia’s Lynas 6 more months to ensure its rare earth plant is radiation-free
- The rare earths refinery in Pahang state is the largest outside China, but Malaysia’s government has raised concerns about its radiation levels
- Lynas now has until January to move the more polluting early stage ‘cracking and leaching’ processing of lanthanide concentrate out of Malaysia
