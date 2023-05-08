In the video, Fiona Wang is seen crying while her partner comforts her. Photo: TikTok/@doc.ho
In the video, Fiona Wang is seen crying while her partner comforts her. Photo: TikTok/@doc.ho
Vietnam
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Asian-Australian’s teary-eyed TikTok of Vietnam sparks ‘slum tourism’ backlash

  • Travel TikTokker Fiona Wang defended the video, which was viewed more than 6.7 million times before being taken down, as a ‘very real and raw moment’
  • Users were divided on her emotional reaction, with some finding it sweet while others said she was ‘turning poverty and hard work’ into entertainment

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 4:01pm, 8 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
In the video, Fiona Wang is seen crying while her partner comforts her. Photo: TikTok/@doc.ho
In the video, Fiona Wang is seen crying while her partner comforts her. Photo: TikTok/@doc.ho
READ FULL ARTICLE