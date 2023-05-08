Visitors crowd the streets of Colmar Tropicale, a French-themed resort in Malaysia: Shutterstock
Inside Colmar Tropicale: how Mahathir brought a slice of France to the Malaysian rainforest – with a billionaire’s help
- After a trip to Europe in the 1990s, Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir Mohamad was so enamoured by the ancient French town of Colmar, he wanted one himself
- He persuaded his billionaire friend and construction magnate Vincent Tan to build a ‘little Colmar’ in the jungle of the Berjaya Hills
