A Philippine Coast Guard vessel deploys a boat to transport supplies at Philippine-occupied Nanshan Island or locally called Lawak in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
A Philippine Coast Guard vessel deploys a boat to transport supplies at Philippine-occupied Nanshan Island or locally called Lawak in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

South China Sea: after near collision with Chinese vessel, Philippines says joint patrols with US may be months away

  • The Philippine ambassador to the US said joint patrols between the two nations in the disputed South China Sea may begin later this year
  • Talks of the drills come after Beijing accused Manila of staging a near-collision between 2 coastguard vessels in the South China Sea for publicity last month

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:37pm, 8 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Philippine Coast Guard vessel deploys a boat to transport supplies at Philippine-occupied Nanshan Island or locally called Lawak in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
A Philippine Coast Guard vessel deploys a boat to transport supplies at Philippine-occupied Nanshan Island or locally called Lawak in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE