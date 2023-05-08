Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on Monday condemned an attack in Myanmar on ASEAN officials delivering humanitarian aid. Photo: Reuters
Jokowi condemns attack on Asean officials from Indonesia, Singapore delivering aid in Myanmar

  • The convoy was carrying diplomats from the embassies of Indonesia and Singapore and officials coordinating humanitarian relief from Asean
  • The Myanmar junta did not respond to a request for comment, while Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government said it was not aware of any attack

Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 7:17pm, 8 May, 2023

