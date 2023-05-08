A Rohingya delegation who live in Bangladesh but are from Myanmar briefly visited their nation on May 5, as part of efforts to revive a long-stalled plan to allow the stateless minority to go home. Photo: AFP
Rohingya say no to going back to Myanmar to live in more camps, after years in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh has hosted more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims in refugee camps after they fled persecution from the Buddhist-majority Myanmar
- Myanmar’s military authorities are looking at a trial repatriation of around 1,100 people that would apparently involve more camps, for months on end
