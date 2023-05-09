Illegally imported meat (top) and processed food (bottom) products seized by SFA. Photo: Singapore Food Agency
Singapore fines Chinese woman US$9,000 for smuggling nearly 175kg of food, including duck and pig blood
- Singapore Immigration officers uncovered 101.45kg of assorted meat products and 73.65kg of processed food products belonging to a Chinese national
- Mei Hua was fined S$12,000 (US$9,000) for trying to illegally import items that included duck blood, pig blood, pancakes and sunflower seeds
