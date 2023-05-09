The State Courts in Singapore. The offender, later identified as Cavell Chua Ke Qin, pleaded guilty to committing an obscene act in a public place. Photo: AP
Singapore jails ‘unknown Chinese male’ for masturbating outside ballet studio while young girls danced

  • The 27-year-old, later identified as Cavell Chua Ke Qin, frequented a studio in the city state that caters to girls aged two and above
  • He was caught in the act by a 17-year-old student of the school who was waiting in an alleyway for her father to arrive, prosecutors said

Updated: 11:32am, 9 May, 2023

