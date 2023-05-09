The State Courts in Singapore. The offender, later identified as Cavell Chua Ke Qin, pleaded guilty to committing an obscene act in a public place. Photo: AP
Singapore jails ‘unknown Chinese male’ for masturbating outside ballet studio while young girls danced
- The 27-year-old, later identified as Cavell Chua Ke Qin, frequented a studio in the city state that caters to girls aged two and above
- He was caught in the act by a 17-year-old student of the school who was waiting in an alleyway for her father to arrive, prosecutors said
The State Courts in Singapore. The offender, later identified as Cavell Chua Ke Qin, pleaded guilty to committing an obscene act in a public place. Photo: AP