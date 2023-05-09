The Malaysian diving instructor is seen kissing the Chinese tourist while they were diving in waters off Semporna in this screengrab from a video. Photo: Facebook/SempornaInfo
Malaysian diving instructor accused of forced kiss on Chinese tourist finds himself in hot water
- The 24-year-old tourist told police she was molested by the man while diving in waters off Semporna in Sabah state on Friday. He was later arrested
- Sabah’s tourism minister Christina Liew weighed in to lament the ‘regrettable’ incident and call on the local industry to ‘be responsible’
