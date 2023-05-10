Bank headquarters are seen in Singapore’s Marina Bay Financial Centre district. DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Standard Chartered Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc will be among the first banks in the city state to access Cosmic. Photo: AFP
Singapore readies roll out of anti-money-laundering platform to prevent a 1MDB repeat
- Information-sharing platform Cosmic is meant to make it easier for banks to detect and deter scams, money laundering and terrorism financing
- Singapore authorities have sought to ensure financial institutions scrutinise flows of money, as assets managed in the city state hit US$4 trillion
Bank headquarters are seen in Singapore’s Marina Bay Financial Centre district. DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Standard Chartered Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc will be among the first banks in the city state to access Cosmic. Photo: AFP