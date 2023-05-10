A woman reacts as a photographer takes her picture in Malaysia’s Selangor state last month. The fatal stabbing took place in Melaka city. Photo: EPA-EFE
Man stabbed to death in Malaysia after making lewd remark about woman’s breasts
- Police said the victim made a sarcastic comment about a woman’s breast size while she was going for a meal with her boyfriend and bodyguard at 4am
- A ‘fierce fist-fight’ soon erupted in Melaka city. The 35-year-old victim died half an hour later while being treated for stab wounds to his chest
