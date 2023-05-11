Tan Chen Chek pleaded guilty to a charge of intentionally exposing his genitals to a woman. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Singapore jails Malaysian man who exposed his genitals to woman he ‘targeted’ walking dog

  • Tan Chen Chek, 37, pleaded guilty to a charge of intentionally exposing his genitals to a woman walking her employer’s dog
  • The judge said that a ‘clear signal’ should be sent to other would-be offenders and sentenced Tan to two weeks’ jail

Updated: 8:43am, 11 May, 2023

Tan Chen Chek pleaded guilty to a charge of intentionally exposing his genitals to a woman. Photo: Shutterstock/File
