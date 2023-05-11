He really loved toy cars and had wanted to go to a shop that sold them, so he decided to “borrow” his father’s car and thought it was all right to bring his younger brother along for the ride. The problem was this young car enthusiast was just six years old while his brother was three. While their father was fast asleep and their mother was in the bathroom, they sneaked out of their house in Kampung Padang Mengkuang, Ulu Melaka to drive the family car at about 11pm on Tuesday. In safe hands: The brothers were taken to a police station in Langkawi after the crash. However, the joyride ended abruptly when the car hit a lamp post along Jalan Bukit Tangga. The driver was lucky to escape with only a cut on his chin while his younger brother was unhurt. Langkawi OCPD Assistant Commander Shariman Ashari said they received a report from the public about the accident at 11:15pm. “Investigations found that the boy had sneaked out of the house with his brother and was heading to Kampung Nyior Cabang from Ulu Melaka. “He then lost control of the vehicle and hit a lamp post in Jalan Bukit Tangga,” he said. ACP Shariman said the six-year-old had managed to drive for about 2.5km before the accident occurred. The distance from Ulu Melaka to Kampung Nyior Cabang is about 8.1km. ACP Shariman said the boys’ 28-year-old father and 22-year-old mother had their statements recorded by police before they were allowed to take their sons home. The case is being investigated under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. This story was originally published in The Star