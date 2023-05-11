Indonesia president Joko Widodo said Myanmar human rights abuses cannot be tolerated at the conclusion of a Southeast Asian leaders summit. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Asean chair Indonesia says Myanmar human rights abuses cannot be tolerated
- President Joko Widodo, current chair of Asean said the bloc must keep pushing for a peace plan and rights violations in military-ruled Myanmar cannot be tolerated
- The bloc also urged restraint and peaceful resolution of disputes in the South China Sea and said a surge in missile tests by North Korea was a threat to regional peace
Indonesia president Joko Widodo said Myanmar human rights abuses cannot be tolerated at the conclusion of a Southeast Asian leaders summit. Photo: Pool via Reuters