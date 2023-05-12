Some Buddhist temples in Thailand are extremely wealthy because their followers donate large amounts as a way of making religious merit. File photo: Reuters
7 Buddhist monks arrested for stealing US$8.9 million worth assets from Thai temple
- Cash, jewellery and amulets were uncovered during a police raid in Nakhon Ratchasima province
- Kom Kongkaew, a famous monk and one of the ringleaders in the case, had asked other suspects to hide the valuables and use some of the money to buy jewellery
