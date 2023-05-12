Musang King is a durian cultivar that has long been dubbed the most luxurious variant of the spiky fruit. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore woman loses US$37,400 life savings after falling for durian scam
- The victim was left with only US$5 in her bank account after trying to buy cheap durians from a Facebook store
- A fake seller had offered her the spiky fruit for less than half its street price
