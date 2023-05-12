Ravi Menon, managing director of Monetary Authority of Singapore, has been at the helm of the MAS since 2011, the longest run in the top post in the city state’s history. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s longest-serving central bank chief Ravi Menon reappointed for 2 more years
- He will remain as MAS managing director until May 31, 2025 or his retirement from the Singapore Public Service, whichever is earlier
- Menon, who turns 59 this year, has been at the helm of the MAS since 2011, the longest run in the top post in the city state’s history
