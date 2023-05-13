PouYuen Vietnam, a unit of Taiwan-based Pou Chen Group, which makes brands such as Adidas and Nike, is to lay off about 6,000 workers. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam shoemaker for Nike, Adidas cuts 6,000 jobs amid cost-of-living crisis in US and Europe

  • One of the world’s largest exporters of clothing and footwear, the country has been badly affected by the shrinking buying power of overseas consumers
  • PouYuen Vietnam, a unit of Taiwan-based Pou Chen Group, says it will lay off almost 6,000 workers with permanent contracts from the end of next month

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:33pm, 13 May, 2023

