Supporters hold a poster depicting former senator Leila De Lima outside the court in Muntinlupa, Philippines. Photo: AP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippine court acquits top critic of ex-president Duterte’s ‘war on drugs’

  • Leila De Lima was cleared of a criminal charge against her, which stemmed from allegations made by Duterte that she took payments from drug gangs
  • The ex-senator has spent 6 years in detention and has 1 more case pending – charges came after she launched an investigation into Duterte’s fierce crackdown

Reuters
Updated: 8:55pm, 13 May, 2023

