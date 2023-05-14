A woman casts her vote during the general election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday. Photo: AP
Thailand election 2023: voting under way with opposition favoured to top polls
- Voters are tipped to deliver a resounding defeat to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, with Pheu Thai predicted to win a healthy number of seats in the lower house
- Increased youth vote and general awareness of the damage caused by military rule are key factors that could determine the election outcome, analyst says
