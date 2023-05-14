Tamar Ana Jawa is illuminated by a solar-powered light as she weaves a traditional cloth at a neighbour’s house in Laindeha village on Sumba Island, Indonesia, on March 22, 2023. Photo: AP
Off-grid solar brings light, time and income to remotest villages in Indonesia
- Villagers on the island of Sumba can now continue the day’s work at night, gather to watch TV shows and help children do homework after the sun goes down
- Grassroots organisations like Sumba Sustainable Solutions provide imported home solar systems, but face funding issues in their bid to do more for villagers
