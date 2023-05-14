Children stand under a roadside shelter on Sunday as Bangladesh and Myanmar brace for powerful Cyclone Mocha. Photo: AP
Myanmar, Bangladesh brace as powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall

  • The outermost band of the cyclone reached the coast of Myanmar’s Rakhine state on Sunday morning, and Sittwe township was under the highest weather alert
  • Bangladesh warned it could cause severe damage to lives and property in 8 coastal districts, with the greatest danger for camps that house 1 million Rohingya

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:53pm, 14 May, 2023

