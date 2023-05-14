Coastguards have placed buoys in the Philippines exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
Coastguards have placed buoys in the Philippines exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

South China Sea: Philippines places buoys to assert sovereignty in exclusive economic zone

  • Coastguard set up 5 buoys carrying the national flag in the 322km zone, including the Whitsun Reef, where hundreds of Chinese maritime vessels moored in 2021
  • Move comes amid China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea as President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr pursues warmer ties with treaty ally the US

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:07pm, 14 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Coastguards have placed buoys in the Philippines exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
Coastguards have placed buoys in the Philippines exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE