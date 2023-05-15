Inflows of money from abroad have helped Singapore’s property sector remain buoyant even as soaring interest rates cool markets elsewhere. Photo: Reuters
Inflows of money from abroad have helped Singapore’s property sector remain buoyant even as soaring interest rates cool markets elsewhere. Photo: Reuters
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore home sales shoot up 80 per cent, hitting 7-month high

  • The jump in home sales underscores why Singapore’s government introduced fresh measures to cool the market in April
  • Surging home prices and rents are becoming a headache for the authorities as they tries to mollify citizens and remain competitive as a financial hub

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:19pm, 15 May, 2023

