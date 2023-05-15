Condominium buildings in the Robertson Quay area of Singapore. More than 100 luxury condominium units were bought by mainland Chinese in the first quarter of the year, according to a new report. Photo: EdgeProp Singapore
Buyers from China are snapping up luxury Singapore property at a record rate
- The number of luxury condominium units bought by buyers from China was up 158 per cent year on year in the first quarter, a property agency said
- Singapore authorities last month doubled property levies for foreigners to the highest among major global cities in a bid to cool the housing market
Condominium buildings in the Robertson Quay area of Singapore. More than 100 luxury condominium units were bought by mainland Chinese in the first quarter of the year, according to a new report. Photo: EdgeProp Singapore