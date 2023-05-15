The Thai baht rallied after pro-democracy parties emerged as the biggest winners in Sunday’s election. Photo: AFP
Baht gains as Thailand’s pro-growth Move Forward leads vote, tycoon-linked stocks drop
- The currency rose as much as 0.9 per cent against the dollar, with investors upbeat that a coalition government led by the Move Forward Party will be pro-growth
- Move Forward party wants to end business monopolies and promote growth outside the capital Bangkok
The Thai baht rallied after pro-democracy parties emerged as the biggest winners in Sunday’s election. Photo: AFP