A woman smokes cannabis. Malaysia, like many of its Southeast Asian neighbours, has harsh penalties for drug crimes. Photo: Reuters
A woman smokes cannabis. Malaysia, like many of its Southeast Asian neighbours, has harsh penalties for drug crimes. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia moves to decriminalise small-scale drug possession and use to free up prison space

  • Nearly 22,000 people were arrested for various drugs offences last year in Malaysia – considered a key transit point for illegal narcotics
  • Those found with small quantities would not be prosecuted but sent to drug rehabilitation centres under a proposed new law, the home minister said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:01am, 16 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman smokes cannabis. Malaysia, like many of its Southeast Asian neighbours, has harsh penalties for drug crimes. Photo: Reuters
A woman smokes cannabis. Malaysia, like many of its Southeast Asian neighbours, has harsh penalties for drug crimes. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE