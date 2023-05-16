A woman smokes cannabis. Malaysia, like many of its Southeast Asian neighbours, has harsh penalties for drug crimes. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia moves to decriminalise small-scale drug possession and use to free up prison space
- Nearly 22,000 people were arrested for various drugs offences last year in Malaysia – considered a key transit point for illegal narcotics
- Those found with small quantities would not be prosecuted but sent to drug rehabilitation centres under a proposed new law, the home minister said
