Singapore’s food standards watchdog advised consumers who had bought the implicated products not to feed them to their children. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore orders recall of baby food for containing too much arsenic

  • The affected products include two types of Wen’s Baby Cereal Purée, from Singapore, as well as the Germany-made Holle Organic Wholegrain Cereal Rice
  • Arsenic is a heavy metal that can cause cancer. Singapore’s food standards watchdog advised consumers not to feed the implicated products to children

Updated: 12:02pm, 16 May, 2023

