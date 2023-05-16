Singapore’s food standards watchdog advised consumers who had bought the implicated products not to feed them to their children. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore orders recall of baby food for containing too much arsenic
- The affected products include two types of Wen’s Baby Cereal Purée, from Singapore, as well as the Germany-made Holle Organic Wholegrain Cereal Rice
- Arsenic is a heavy metal that can cause cancer. Singapore’s food standards watchdog advised consumers not to feed the implicated products to children
