An employee poses with traditional kebayas at a shop in Jakarta. Suited to hot tropical weather, the intricately embroidered blouse is usually long-sleeved, and ranges from loose-fitting to semi-transparent, figure-hugging cuts. Photo: AFP
Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia join forces to secure Unesco status for kebaya
- Brunei and Thailand also put their names to a bid to add the intricately embroidered blouse to the UN’s prestigious intangible cultural heritage list
- Kebayas were traditionally worn to weddings and formal events, but they are seeing a steady comeback among enthusiasts who wear them in daily life
An employee poses with traditional kebayas at a shop in Jakarta. Suited to hot tropical weather, the intricately embroidered blouse is usually long-sleeved, and ranges from loose-fitting to semi-transparent, figure-hugging cuts. Photo: AFP