Nearly 40 per cent of all known executions last year were for drug-related offences, Amnesty International said, including 11 in Singapore. Photo: AP
Singapore’s 11 hangings add to record year for executions worldwide in 2022

  • Last year’s 883 recorded executions were the most since 2017 and exclude the ‘thousands’ of prisoners put to death in China, rights activists said
  • The death penalty is also used extensively in North Korea and Vietnam but as with China, figures there remain ‘shrouded in secrecy’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:17pm, 16 May, 2023

