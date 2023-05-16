Nearly 40 per cent of all known executions last year were for drug-related offences, Amnesty International said, including 11 in Singapore. Photo: AP
Singapore’s 11 hangings add to record year for executions worldwide in 2022
- Last year’s 883 recorded executions were the most since 2017 and exclude the ‘thousands’ of prisoners put to death in China, rights activists said
- The death penalty is also used extensively in North Korea and Vietnam but as with China, figures there remain ‘shrouded in secrecy’
