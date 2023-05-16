Candlelight Party’s supporters take part in an election campaign rally in Phnom Penh. File photo: Reuters
Top Cambodian opposition party challenging Hun Sen’s rule denied registration for July elections
- The Candlelight Party said it will file an official complaint asking the Constitutional Council to judge the election commission’s ruling
- Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party has held an iron grip on power for decades and his eldest son is widely expected to replace his father as prime minister after the polls
