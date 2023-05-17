An Indonesian domestic helper was jailed for stealing her employer’s Patek Philippe watch to pay off her debts. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore jails Indonesian domestic helper for stealing employer’s US$47,000 luxury watch, jewellery
- Maya Amara Putri was sentenced to 21 months and one week’s jail after pleading guilty to four charges
- The woman, who was harassed by a loan shark, stole her employer’s belongings to pay off her debts
An Indonesian domestic helper was jailed for stealing her employer’s Patek Philippe watch to pay off her debts. Photo: Shutterstock