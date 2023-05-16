Singapore Airlines said the group’s passenger capacity reached 79 per cent of pre-Covid levels in March. Photo: Reuters
Singapore Airlines posts record profit amid strong demand for flights to China, Japan and South Korea
- The city state’s flag carrier logged a net profit of US$1.63 billion for the year ended March 31
- The company said its passenger capacity is expected to rise to around 83 per cent in the first half of the year thanks to robust demand for flights to China, Japan and South Korea
