People queue at a bus station in Jakarta last summer. Indonesia is set to lose its title as the world’s fourth-most populous nation by 2045. Photo: AFP
Indonesia is the world’s 4th most populous country – but only for the next 20 years or so
- Slowing birth rates mean Southeast Asia’s largest economy is set to slip down global population rankings over the next two decades
- By 2045, authorities expect the country to be home to some 324 million people – placing it behind both Nigeria and Pakistan
