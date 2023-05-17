People queue at a bus station in Jakarta last summer. Indonesia is set to lose its title as the world’s fourth-most populous nation by 2045. Photo: AFP
Indonesia is the world’s 4th most populous country – but only for the next 20 years or so

  • Slowing birth rates mean Southeast Asia’s largest economy is set to slip down global population rankings over the next two decades
  • By 2045, authorities expect the country to be home to some 324 million people – placing it behind both Nigeria and Pakistan

Bloomberg

Updated: 10:59am, 17 May, 2023

