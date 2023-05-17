A Malaysian activist protests last year against the execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who was sentenced to death in Singapore for trafficking heroin. Thirteen death row inmates have now been hanged since Singapore resumed executions in March 2022. Photo: AP
Singapore executes another prisoner for trafficking cannabis – its second hanging in 3 weeks
- The 36-year-old Singaporean was convicted in 2019 of trafficking around 1.5kg of cannabis. His name was not revealed
- Thirteen death row inmates have now been hanged since Singapore resumed executions in March 2022 after a hiatus of more than two years
