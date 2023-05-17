A young boy uses a mobile phone. The woman’s son in the case (not pictured) was hospitalised for several weeks following the attack. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore mum jailed for stabbing 11-year-old son in row over spare phone
- The 41-year-old woman’s lawyer told the court her child ‘has since forgiven his mother’ for stabbing him with a 21cm-long knife
- She was angry because her son entered her room without permission. Prosecutors said she had been convicted in 1999 for a similar charge
