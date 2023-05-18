Police in Bali are investigating the deaths of two Chinese tourists. Photo: AP
Police in Bali are investigating the deaths of two Chinese tourists. Photo: AP
Bali police suspect Chinese tourist tortured, killed girlfriend before taking own life

  • Investigations at three hotels where 22-year-old Cheng Jianan stayed with her boyfriend Lhi Chiming, 25, suggest she was tortured then drowned in a bathtub
  • Detectives think the young man killed his partner after a series of arguments and fights before killing himself; ‘no traces of anyone else in the room’

Associated Press
Updated: 12:30am, 18 May, 2023

