Singapore jailed a man for blackmailing his ex-girlfriend with a non-consensual sex video. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore jails man for blackmailing ex-girlfriend with sex video taken without consent
- Nicholas Koh Wei Xuan was sentenced to two months and three weeks’ jail for blackmailing his ex-girlfriend with a sex video that he took without her consent
- After she made a police report, the authorities seized his mobile phone and found another sex video taken without a second victim’s consent
