Singapore jailed a man for blackmailing his ex-girlfriend with a non-consensual sex video. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore jailed a man for blackmailing his ex-girlfriend with a non-consensual sex video. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore jails man for blackmailing ex-girlfriend with sex video taken without consent

  • Nicholas Koh Wei Xuan was sentenced to two months and three weeks’ jail for blackmailing his ex-girlfriend with a sex video that he took without her consent
  • After she made a police report, the authorities seized his mobile phone and found another sex video taken without a second victim’s consent

TODAY
TODAY

Updated: 7:00am, 18 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore jailed a man for blackmailing his ex-girlfriend with a non-consensual sex video. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore jailed a man for blackmailing his ex-girlfriend with a non-consensual sex video. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE