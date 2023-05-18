According to a UN report, US$406 million in weapons and material went to the Myanmar military from Russia and US$267 million from China. File photo: AFP
UN expert says Myanmar military imported US$1 billion in weapons from China, Russia and others since coup
- The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar said Russian and Chinese jets were frequently used to hit civilian sites
- Companies in Singapore, India and Thailand have also involved in weapons transfers to the junta
