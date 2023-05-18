Singapore Airlines will be giving their staff 8 months’ bonus after record results. Photo: Reuters
As Cathay Pacific struggles, Singapore Airlines earns record results hands staff 8 months’ bonus

  • Eligible staff will be paid a profit-sharing bonus in recognition of their hard work and sacrifices during the pandemic
  • The city state’s flag carrier reported net income of US$1.62 billion for the year ended March 31, after posting losses for the past three years

Bloomberg

Updated: 4:56pm, 18 May, 2023

