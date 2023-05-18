A crewman from a Vietnamese coastguard ship ooks out at Chinese coastguard vessels. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam
South China Sea: Vietnam criticises China, Philippines for ‘violating its sovereign rights’ over their maritime conduct

  • Chinese and Vietnamese vessels confronted each other in recent days on multiple occasions as a Chinese research ship moved within Hanoi’s exclusive economic zone
  • The Philippines was also rebuked for placing navigational buoys in five areas of its EEZ to assert sovereignty over the disputed Spratly Islands, which Vietnam claims

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:45pm, 18 May, 2023

