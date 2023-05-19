Indonesian mother Aslem at her snacks stall in front of her home in Karawang, West Java. Photo: AFP
More Indonesians are being duped by fake shaman ‘magic money’ scams and some don’t survive to tell their stories
- Several Indonesians have been left penniless by people claiming to be spiritual figures, promising to turn small sums into millions
- Some alleged scammers kill their victims if they come looking for their money
