Indonesian mother Aslem at her snacks stall in front of her home in Karawang, West Java. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

More Indonesians are being duped by fake shaman ‘magic money’ scams and some don’t survive to tell their stories

  • Several Indonesians have been left penniless by people claiming to be spiritual figures, promising to turn small sums into millions
  • Some alleged scammers kill their victims if they come looking for their money

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:03pm, 19 May, 2023

