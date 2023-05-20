A palm oil plantation in Luwu Timur Regency, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
A palm oil plantation in Luwu Timur Regency, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

El Niño brings smog but also palm oil redemption possibility

  • Haze is a problem in Southeast Asia, often blamed on forest fires created by palm oil production, costing billions of dollars in tourism and boycotts on exports
  • As the dry weather is set to return, increasing the risk of fire, industry insiders say they are now ‘more responsible stewards of the lands and environment’

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:20pm, 20 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A palm oil plantation in Luwu Timur Regency, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
A palm oil plantation in Luwu Timur Regency, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE