Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Facebook that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: File/AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong tests positive for Covid-19 after recent trip to South Africa, Kenya
- Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he is generally feeling OK, and has been advised to self-isolate until he is asymptomatic
- The PM said he has been prescribed the antiviral medication Paxlovid because of his age, adding that his most recent booster shot was in November
