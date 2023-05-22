Smoke erupts as a massive fire hits Manila Central Post Office building. Photo: Bureau Of Fire Protection NCR/Handout via Reuters
Smoke erupts as a massive fire hits Manila Central Post Office building. Photo: Bureau Of Fire Protection NCR/Handout via Reuters
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Fire destroys historic Philippine post office that once housed Manila’s ‘grandest building’

  • More than 80 fire trucks were sent to the decades-old Manila Central Post Office after the blaze broke out late on Sunday, the Bureau of Fire Protection said
  • It took firefighters more than seven hours to get the inferno under control

Agence France-PresseAssociated Press
Agence France-Presse and Associated Press

Updated: 1:19pm, 22 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Smoke erupts as a massive fire hits Manila Central Post Office building. Photo: Bureau Of Fire Protection NCR/Handout via Reuters
Smoke erupts as a massive fire hits Manila Central Post Office building. Photo: Bureau Of Fire Protection NCR/Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE