Smoke erupts as a massive fire hits Manila Central Post Office building. Photo: Bureau Of Fire Protection NCR/Handout via Reuters
Fire destroys historic Philippine post office that once housed Manila’s ‘grandest building’
- More than 80 fire trucks were sent to the decades-old Manila Central Post Office after the blaze broke out late on Sunday, the Bureau of Fire Protection said
- It took firefighters more than seven hours to get the inferno under control
