An alliance led by Thailand’s progressive Move Forward party hopes to draft a new constitution, end monopolies and allow same-sex marriage, among other aims. Photo: AFP
Thai alliance eyes ambitious reforms on same-sex marriage, monopolies but not on royal insult law
- Agreement targets monopolies, military, justice reform, but changes to royal insults law will be tabled independently
- Alliance has to win over some of the conservative-leaning Senate, which was appointed by a junta and often sides with army-backed parties
