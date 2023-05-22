An alliance led by Thailand’s progressive Move Forward party hopes to draft a new constitution, end monopolies and allow same-sex marriage, among other aims. Photo: AFP
Thailand election 2023
Thai alliance eyes ambitious reforms on same-sex marriage, monopolies but not on royal insult law

  • Agreement targets monopolies, military, justice reform, but changes to royal insults law will be tabled independently
  • Alliance has to win over some of the conservative-leaning Senate, which was appointed by a junta and often sides with army-backed parties

Reuters
Updated: 4:18pm, 22 May, 2023

