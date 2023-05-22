An 86-year-old man who hacked his longtime romantic partner to death with a chopper has been sentenced to 15 years’ jail. Photo: EPA-EFE
An 86-year-old man who hacked his longtime romantic partner to death with a chopper has been sentenced to 15 years’ jail. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore sentences 86-year-old man to 15 years’ jail for hacking partner to death with chopper

  • The ‘vicious’ 2019 attack by Pak Kian Huat on Lim Soi Moy, with whom he shared 4 children, left her with 54 injuries, including 31 wounds to her head
  • A deputy public prosecutor said Pak had ‘committed the gravest form of domestic violence’ with his chopper attack

TODAY
TODAY

Updated: 6:14pm, 22 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An 86-year-old man who hacked his longtime romantic partner to death with a chopper has been sentenced to 15 years’ jail. Photo: EPA-EFE
An 86-year-old man who hacked his longtime romantic partner to death with a chopper has been sentenced to 15 years’ jail. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE