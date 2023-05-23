The Malaysian government said it is working on expediting the extradition of fugitive businessman Jho Low Photo: SCMP
Malaysia 1MDB scandal: Anwar government cooperating with international agencies to expedite Jho Low extradition
- The law minister said Malaysia’s anti-corruption body has been cooperating with foreign agencies to speed up the process of bringing Low back to the country
- On May 5, PM Anwar said the government was negotiating with overseas authorities to secure the return of Low, but refused to confirm the fugitive’s whereabouts
